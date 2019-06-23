Dallas dismantles undermanned TFC thanks to Badji's brace
Dominique Badji scored twice, Bressan added another and FC Dallas beat Toronto FC 3-0 on Saturday night.
Toronto now winless in 8 games
Dominique Badji scored twice, Bressan added another and FC Dallas beat Toronto FC 3-0 on Saturday night.
Badji's short tap-in from the left of the goal at the 41st minute drew the ire of Toronto defenders who argued he was offsides but the goal stood. Bressan scored his first goal of the season on a quick header off a corner kick in the 51st.
Badji finished the scoring in the 58th, taking a pass on an uncontested run down the left and bending a shot in.
WATCH | Badji records 1st brace in big win over TFC
Sixteen-year-old Ricardo Pepi made his MLS debut for Dallas (7-6-4), entering the game in the 84th minute.
FC Dallas has three wins in its last five games. Toronto FC (5-7-4) is winless since May 4.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.