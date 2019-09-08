Toronto FC thumps expansion FC Cincinnati
5 different players score for TFC
Patrick Mullins scored in the 10th minute, Marco Delgado added a goal and an assist and Toronto FC beat expansion FC Cincinnati 5-1 on Saturday night.
Nick DeLeon rifled home a low volley to double the advantage in the 21st minute, and Delgado headed home an entry by Alejandro Pozuelo to give Toronto a 3-0 lead in the 28th.
Michael Bradley scored in the 63rd minute, and Nicolas Benezet made it 5-0 in the 85th. Benezet, who signed with Toronto July 30, has scored in back-to-back games.
Emmanuel Ledesma capped the scoring on a penalty kick in the second minute of stoppage time.
Toronto (11-10-8) is unbeaten in its last five matches, dating to a 2-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls on Aug. 3. Cincinnati (5-21-3) has lost four in a row and is winless, with eight losses, in its last nine matches.
