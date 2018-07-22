TFC get much-needed boost with win over Fire
Toronto draws 1st blood in home-and-home series with goals from Giovinco, Osorio
Jonathan Osorio broke a tie in the 65th minute and Toronto FC held on to beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 on Saturday night.
Osorio helped Toronto FC (5-11-4) regain the lead it gave away three minutes earlier, easily tucking it home after goalkeeper Richard Sanchez misplayed Marco Delgado's through ball.
Nemanja Nikolic tied it at 1 for the Fire (6-11-5) in the 62nd minute. Raheem Edwards flicked Aleksandar Katai's free kick back across goal and Nikolic headed it home from close range.
Katai ➡️ Edwards ➡️ Nikolic ➡️ back of the net. It's 1-1! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvTOR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvTOR</a> <a href="https://t.co/6rnutimAYt">https://t.co/6rnutimAYt</a>—@MLS
Sebastian Giovinco settled Michael Bradley's long ball and dribbled to the centre of the area where he powered home a right-footed finish in the 47th minute.
That ball. That first touch. A thing of beauty all around as Giovinco buries the opener on the road.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TFCLive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TFCLive</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvTOR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvTOR</a> <a href="https://t.co/ruXD74iSWz">pic.twitter.com/ruXD74iSWz</a>—@torontofc
