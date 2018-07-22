TFC get much-needed boost with win over Fire

Jonathan Osorio broke a tie in the 65th minute and Toronto FC held on to beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 on Saturday night.

Osorio helped Toronto FC (5-11-4) regain the lead it gave away three minutes earlier, easily tucking it home after goalkeeper Richard Sanchez misplayed Marco Delgado's through ball.

Nemanja Nikolic tied it at 1 for the Fire (6-11-5) in the 62nd minute. Raheem Edwards flicked Aleksandar Katai's free kick back across goal and Nikolic headed it home from close range.

Sebastian Giovinco settled Michael Bradley's long ball and dribbled to the centre of the area where he powered home a right-footed finish in the 47th minute.