Skip to Main Content
TFC get much-needed boost with win over Fire
Recap

TFC get much-needed boost with win over Fire

Jonathan Osorio broke a tie in the 65th minute and Toronto FC held on to beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 on Saturday night.

Toronto draws 1st blood in home-and-home series with goals from Giovinco, Osorio

The Associated Press ·
Toronto's Sebastian Giovinco, right, vies for the ball against Chicago's Bastian Schweinsteiger, during TFC's 2-1 win on Saturday. (Twitter/@ChicagoFire )

Jonathan Osorio broke a tie in the 65th minute and Toronto FC held on to beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 on Saturday night.

Osorio helped Toronto FC (5-11-4) regain the lead it gave away three minutes earlier, easily tucking it home after goalkeeper Richard Sanchez misplayed Marco Delgado's through ball.

Nemanja Nikolic tied it at 1 for the Fire (6-11-5) in the 62nd minute. Raheem Edwards flicked Aleksandar Katai's free kick back across goal and Nikolic headed it home from close range.

Sebastian Giovinco settled Michael Bradley's long ball and dribbled to the centre of the area where he powered home a right-footed finish in the 47th minute.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us