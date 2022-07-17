Quioto's header gives CF Montreal win over struggling Toronto FC
Toronto sees winless streak extended to 5 games
CF Montreal got revenge for their 4-0 Canadian Championship semifinal loss on Saturday evening, beating Toronto FC 1-0 at Stade Saputo.
Montreal started the game on the front foot, buoyed by a sold-out crowd as they created chances early.
Only five minutes in, Quioto played a low cross to Kei Kamara, forcing an amazing save by Alex Bono, who deflected the ball off the crossbar.
As Toronto settled into a low defensive block, Montreal continued to press forward, looking for the opener with more excellent chances from Matko Miljevic and Samuel Piette, to no avail.
The second half was more status quo, with Toronto coming out in their same defensive formation and doing their best to hit back on the counter-attack.
Toronto thought they had found the equalizer through Ayo Akinola who was played in all alone, but the celebrations were cut short when he was flagged down for offside.
The game also saw the return to action for Djordje Mihailovic who missed more than a month with an ankle injury, with the MVP candidate coming on just before the hour mark.
Both teams are back in action on July 23. Montreal travels to Washington to take on D.C. United, while TFC hosts Charlotte FC at BMO Field.
