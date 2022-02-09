Skip to Main Content
Jordan Perruzza scores in 3rd straight pre-season game for Toronto FC

Jordan Perruzza scored for the third pre-season game in a row as Toronto FC downed Austin FC 2-1 on Wednesday.

Game marks Toronto debut of Spanish forward Jesus Jimenez

The Canadian Press
Toronto FC's Jordan Perruzza, pictured above in a game in November, scored in his third straight pre-season game to help his team to victory over Austin FC. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press)

The game marked the Toronto debut of Spanish forward Jesus Jimenez, signed from Poland's Gornik Zabrze. Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo, another recent signing, also started.

Spain's Alejandro Pozuelo opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the sixth minute. After Austin's Maxi Urruti tied it in the 32nd, Perruzza gave Toronto the lead by knocking home a low cross.

The 21-year-old Perruzza also scored in Toronto's 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy and 2-1 loss to Los Angeles FC.

Toronto's next game is Saturday against the Chicago Fire. TFC opens the MLS regular season Feb. 26 at FC Dallas.

