Jordan Perruzza scores in 3rd straight pre-season game for Toronto FC
Jordan Perruzza scored for the third pre-season game in a row as Toronto FC downed Austin FC 2-1 on Wednesday.
Game marks Toronto debut of Spanish forward Jesus Jimenez
The game marked the Toronto debut of Spanish forward Jesus Jimenez, signed from Poland's Gornik Zabrze. Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo, another recent signing, also started.
Spain's Alejandro Pozuelo opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the sixth minute. After Austin's Maxi Urruti tied it in the 32nd, Perruzza gave Toronto the lead by knocking home a low cross.
The 21-year-old Perruzza also scored in Toronto's 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy and 2-1 loss to Los Angeles FC.
Toronto's next game is Saturday against the Chicago Fire. TFC opens the MLS regular season Feb. 26 at FC Dallas.
