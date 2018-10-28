TFC prevents Atlanta from hoisting Supporters' Shield

Toronto FC ended a disappointing MLS season with some semblance of pride, winning 4-1 to prevent visiting Atlanta United from hoisting the Supporters' Shield.

Atlanta (21-7-6) arrived at BMO Field with a one-point edge over the New York Red Bulls in the MLS overall standings. But the loss in Toronto coupled with the Red Bulls' win over visiting Orlando moved New York into top spot in the standings.

The Red Bulls finished with 71 points on the season, erasing the single-season mark of 69 that Toronto set last year in its championship campaign. Atlanta finishes with 69 points.

Down 2-0, Atlanta made things interesting with a Josef Martinez penalty in the 76th minute after an Ashtone Morgan tug brought down Darlington Nagbe in the box. The goal extended Martinez's record haul to 31 this season.

But Lucas Jansson's second goal of the day restored the two-goal bulge in the 83rd minute. Sebastian Giovinco did the dirty work, dribbling around defenders before sending a pass that Marky Delgado stepped over to allow Jansson to take the shot.

Giovinco made it 4-1 in the 88th minute, showing great skill to volley in a Jay Chapman chip for his 13th goal of the season.