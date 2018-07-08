TFC halts 3-game losing streak with draw against Sporting KC

Jordan Hamilton tied it in the 69th minute and Toronto FC held on for a 2-2 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

The native of Scarborough, Ont., made it 2-2 with a left-footed shot from 25 yards straightaway that curled inside the left post. The tie snapped a three-game losing streak for Toronto FC (4-10-4).

Still, Toronto remains winless (0-6-2) in nine tries at Children's Mercy Park. Sporting Kansas City is now unbeaten in its past nine against Toronto.

Jonathan Osorio and Jordan Hamilton each found back of the net in Toronto's 2-2 draw with Sporting KC 1:05

Ilie Sanchez and Johnny Russell had rallied Sporting KC (9-4-6) to a 2-1 lead with a quick pair of goals earlier in the second half. Sanchez scored from the spot in the 57th minute and Russell ran onto a well-played ball from Diego Rubio and finished across the goalkeeper in the 61st.

Jonathan Osorio of Brampton, Ont., opened the scoring in the 25th minute for Toronto, redirecting Justin Morrow's cross into the net.

Toronto is winless in its past five games (0-3-2) and has just one victory in its past eight matches (1-4-3).

Greg Vanney's squad is now 1-6-2 on the road this season.

Toronto returns to action on July 14 in Orlando.