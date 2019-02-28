Jozy Altidore signs new deal with Toronto FC

Toronto FC confirmed Thursday that star striker Jozy Altidore is staying put.

The 29-year-old U.S. international has signed a three-year contract extension that will keep him in Toronto through the 2022 season.

"This is my family, this club and this city," Altidore said in a statement. "The fans, from the first day, they accepted me, they gave me the right to show what I'm all about, and they took me in. We've built something great together and I'm really eager to see what's to come."

Altidore has 60 goals and 20 assists in 114 appearances for TFC in all competitions. He ranks second to the departed Sebastian Giovinco on TFC's all-time goal-scoring list and stands eighth on the all-time combined appearances list with 114.

He is one of nine players to have made at least 100 appearances for the club.

"Jozy expressed his desire to be here and the feeling was mutual. Our fans here love him and I hope he'll wear a TFC jersey for the rest of his career," Toronto president Bill Manning said in a statement. "Since coming to Toronto, Jozy has helped TFC win multiple championships, scoring so many clutch goals, including the biggest goal in our club's history. We look forward to more great moments."