TFC's Giovinco to sit out first leg of Canadian Championship final
Star forward has 7 goals, 11 assists in 19 MLS games this season
The Vancouver Whitecaps won't have to worry about the Atomic Ant in the first leg of the Canadian Championship final.
A Toronto FC spokesman has confirmed that Sebastian Giovinco did not make the trip to Vancouver for Wednesday night's game at B.C. Place Stadium.
The Italian striker is coming off a busy week that saw him make an appearance at the MLS all-star game in Atlanta, where Toronto subsequently rallied for a 2-2 comeback tie with league-leading Atlanta United on the weekend.
Giovinco has seven goals and 11 assists in 19 MLS games this season.
Toronto (6-11-5), needing to pick up points to climb the league ladder, hosts New York City FC (13-5-5) on Sunday.
TFC, unbeaten in its last five games (4-0-1) in all competitions, is in the midst of a five-game, 15-day stretch.
