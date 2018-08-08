Skip to Main Content
TFC's Giovinco to sit out first leg of Canadian Championship final

TFC's Giovinco to sit out first leg of Canadian Championship final

The Vancouver Whitecaps won't have to worry about the Atomic Ant in the first leg of the Canadian Championship final. A Toronto FC spokesman has confirmed that Sebastian Giovinco did not make the trip to Vancouver for Wednesday night's game at B.C. Place Stadium.

Star forward has 7 goals, 11 assists in 19 MLS games this season

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco, pictured here in May against the Seattle Sounders, will not travel with his team to Vancouver for the first leg of the Canadian Championship final. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

The Vancouver Whitecaps won't have to worry about the Atomic Ant in the first leg of the Canadian Championship final.

A Toronto FC spokesman has confirmed that Sebastian Giovinco did not make the trip to Vancouver for Wednesday night's game at B.C. Place Stadium.

The Italian striker is coming off a busy week that saw him make an appearance at the MLS all-star game in Atlanta, where Toronto subsequently rallied for a 2-2 comeback tie with league-leading Atlanta United on the weekend.

Giovinco has seven goals and 11 assists in 19 MLS games this season.

Toronto (6-11-5), needing to pick up points to climb the league ladder, hosts New York City FC (13-5-5) on Sunday.

TFC, unbeaten in its last five games (4-0-1) in all competitions, is in the midst of a five-game, 15-day stretch.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us