Whitecaps suffer hard shutout loss to Columbus in MLS opener

Lucas Zelarayan had a goal and an assist when host Columbus won its first game against Vancouver in more than a decade, 4-0, in their respective season openers on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

Longest undefeated run against any opponent in Vancouver's history now over

The Vancouver Whitecaps started their 2022 season MLS campaign with a 4-0 away loss to Columbus Crew on Saturday, snapping the longest undefeated run against any opponent in Whitecaps' history. (@WhitecapsFC/Twitter)

Miguel Berry, the second-year striker who started over U.S. national team forward Gyasi Zardes, staked the Crew to a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute and Derrick Etienne Jr., followed in the 25th before Vancouver played the majority of the second half down a player.

Luis Diaz scored in the 84th and Zelarayan slalomed the defence for the final goal two minutes later.

Vancouver was unbeaten in eight games (five wins, three draws) in the series since Columbus won the first two matchups against the expansion team in 2011. It was the longest undefeated run against any opponent in Whitecaps' history.

The temperature for the Crew's earliest home opener was 32 degrees with a wind chill in the low 20s.

Berry opened the scoring with a little help from Vancouver defender Ranko Veselinovic. Berry took a pass from Zelarayan at the top arc, spun and after a first touch fired on goal.

The ball glanced off the head of Veselinovic and bounced past goalkeeper Thomas Hasal.

Berry last season was fourth in MLS in goals per 90 minutes (0.86), scoring eight times in 840 minutes.

Etienne doubled the score after a pinpoint 30-yard overhead ball to the left side of the box by off-season signee Yaw Yeboah from Ghana. Etienne went to the far post for the score.

The Crew had a 5-0 shots on goal advantage in the first half and the afternoon got even more difficult for the visitors when defender James Nerwinski was sent off for a second yellow in the 53rd minute, the latter for impeding Yeboah in the open field.

Eloy Room faced zero shots on goal for the game while Hasal made three saves.

The Crew is 3-0-3 in the past six home openers. This was the first at Lower.com, which debuted on July 3.

