Seattle Sounders beat Vancouver Whitecaps, keep win streak alive
Vancouver entered match unbeaten in last 6
The Seattle Sounders maintained their winning ways Saturday, notching a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps.
It was the ninth win a row for the Sounders (13-5-9), a historic streak for the club.
Vancouver (11-8-9) went into the match unbeaten in six league games.
Watch highlights of the Seattle victory over Vancouver:
The Sounders opened the scoring in the 21st minute, working their way into the Vancouver box where a series of quick passes ended with striker Raul Ruidiaz poking the ball into the net. Defender Kelvin Leerdam and midfielder Cristian Roldan were credited with assists on the play.
Ruidiaz struck again in the 42nd minute, when Vancouver keeper Stefan Marinovic was caught far outside his box.
The Peruvian national took a blind pass and sauntered in alone, tapping the ball into the net to make it 2-0 Seattle.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.