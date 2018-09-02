Recap
Whitecaps hold on for victory despite flurry of action late in game
The Vancouver Whitecaps avoided disaster Saturday, posting a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes. A flurry of activity in the game's final minutes threatened to spoil the Whitecaps' win, but Vancouver (11-9-7) hung on and is now unbeaten in their last six MLS matches.
San Jose (4-15-8) are firmly at the bottom of the MLS standings.
Whitecaps midfielder Alphonso Davies openedthe scoring in the 22nd minute, scooping a pass from teammate Yordy Reyna in the Quakes' box and tapping it into the bottom left corner of the net.
It was the 17-year-old's sixth goal of the year. Reyna and striker Kei Kamara were both credited with assists.
Reyna now has two goals and six assists in his last four league starts.
