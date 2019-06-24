Toronto's Pozuelo, L.A.'s Kaye offer Canadian flavour to MLS all-star game

Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo and Canadian international midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye of Los Angeles FC have been named to the Major League Soccer all-star roster.

The MLS all-stars will face Atletico Madrid on July 31 in Orlando, Fla.

The 27-year-old Pozuelo, signed by Toronto FC as a designated player in March, has five goals and eight assists in 13 matches this season.

Kaye, a 24-year-old Toronto native in his second year with LAFC, is currently playing for Canada at the Gold Cup. He has three goals and five assists in 15 games this year.

The MLS roster does not include any players from the Montreal Impact or Vancouver Whitecaps.

Pozuelo, a native of Seville, Spain, becomes the eighth TFC player to appear in an all-star game.