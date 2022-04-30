Toronto FC's Osorio, Bono among notable MLS free agents after this season
30-year-old Osorio tops TFC's all-time appearances list at 311
Midfielder Jonathan Osorio and goalkeeper Alex Bono, who have more than 450 Toronto FC appearances between them, are notables on the free agent list released Wednesday by the MLS Players Association.
The association says there are currently 130 free-agency eligible MLS players heading into the 2022-2023 off-season. But most on the list have club options for 2023 on their contract with just 39 designated as out of contract at the end of the current campaign.
Both Osorio and Bono will both be out of contract.
Osorio, who has been with the club since 2013, is making $1.03 million US this season while Bono, who was drafted in 2015, is getting $557,000.
Toronto holds a club option on centre back Chris Mavinga, a French-born Congolese international who is making $1.04 million. The 31-year-old Mavinga, who has been with the club since 2017, ranks 10th on TFC's all-time appearance list at 142.
Toronto also has a club option in 2023 on Auro, a fullback currently on loan to Santos in his native Brazil. He is not expected back.
The Whitecaps have options on newly acquired midfielder Julian Gressell as well as goalkeeper Cody Cropper, fullback Jake Nerwinski and veteran forward Tosaint Ricketts.
CF Montreal has options on goalkeeper James Pantemis, midfielder Samuel Piette and forwards Romell Quioto and Kei Kamara.
Others out of contract after this season include Colorado Rapids forward Gyasi Zardes, Columbus midfielder Derrick Etienne Jr., D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid and forward Ola Kamara, NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson and defender Alexander Callens, New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long and Philadelphia midfielder Alejandro Bedoya.
Canadian forward Tesho Akindele will be out of contract with Orlando City.
