Whitecaps settle for draw after late goal from Red Bulls
Vancouver defender Kendall Waston scores brace
Midfielder Daniel Royer scored twice, his second coming in the 90th minute, as the New York Red Bulls battled to a 2-2 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.
Defender Kendall Waston had scored twice on headers for Vancouver (9-9-7), which fell behind early in the game.
The draw was disappointing for the Whitecaps who are battling Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders for a spot in the Major League Soccer playoffs.
Royer tied the game when midfielder Tyler Adams sent a free kick into the box. Royer beat a couple of Whitecaps defenders and chipped the ball past Vancouver goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic
Royer scored the Red Bulls' other goal in the fifth minute.
Waston put the Whitecaps ahead 2-1 in the 60th minute when he directed a corner kick from Felipe into the New York goal. It was his third goal of the season.
