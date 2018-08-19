Whitecaps settle for draw after late goal from Red Bulls

Midfielder Daniel Royer scored twice, his second coming in the 90th minute, as the New York Red Bulls battled to a 2-2 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

Defender Kendall Waston had scored twice on headers for Vancouver (9-9-7), which fell behind early in the game.

The draw was disappointing for the Whitecaps who are battling Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders for a spot in the Major League Soccer playoffs.

Royer tied the game when midfielder Tyler Adams sent a free kick into the box. Royer beat a couple of Whitecaps defenders and chipped the ball past Vancouver goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic

Royer scored the Red Bulls' other goal in the fifth minute.

Waston put the Whitecaps ahead 2-1 in the 60th minute when he directed a corner kick from Felipe into the New York goal. It was his third goal of the season.