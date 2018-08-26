Giovinco's brace keeps TFC's playoff hopes alive in win over Impact

Sebastian Giovinco scored twice to help Toronto FC keep its slim playoff hopes alive with a 3-1 win over the rival Montreal Impact on Saturday night.

It was a wide-open, entertaining game before 27,294 at BMO Field with lots of offence and precious little defence in the first 45 minutes. Their backs to the wall and needing points to climb back into the playoff picture, the reigning MLS champions led 3-0 after just 29 minutes.

But the Impact roared back. Alejandro Silva scored in the 30th minute and the visitors had two more goals ruled offside later in the half. Toronto looked to batten down the hatches in the second half, avoiding a repeat of the first-half shootout.

Giovinco has now scored or registered an assist in nine straight league games (seven goals, four assists). And he has seven goals in 10 career regular-season games against Montreal.

Jonathan Osorio also scored for Toronto, his ninth in league play and 16th in all competitions.

Montreal (10-14-3) started the night occupying the sixth and last playoff spot in the East, nine points ahead of ninth-place Toronto (7-12-6). The win cut the margin to six points with Toronto having two games in hand on Montreal. The two teams play again Oct. 21.