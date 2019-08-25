401 Derby: TFC catapult past Impact and into playoff picture

Justin Morrow finished off a pinpoint passing play to score in the 81st minute and give Toronto FC a critical 2-1 victory over the rival Montreal Impact on Saturday.

The win pushed TFC (10-10-7) past the Impact (10-14-4) and into the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. TFC has seven games remaining in the regular season, while Montreal has only six outings left.

Morrow converted a pass from Jozy Altidore inside the box on a play started by TFC captain Michael Bradley as the final whistle neared. Montreal goalkeeper Evan Bush got his arm on Morrow's shot along the ground, but the ball had enough steam to cross the goal line.

Marky Delgado scored his first of the season in the 63rd minute to draw TFC even. Bush punched the ball to Delgado outside the box, and his shot along the ground found its way in for the equalizer.

WATCH | Morrow lifts Toronto past Montreal:

TFC scored twice in the second half to beat Montreal 2-1. 1:35

The teams failed to score in the first half. Former Barcelona forward Bojan Krkic scored a long-range goal early in the second half to give the visiting Impact a 1-0 lead.

It was the first goal for Krkic, signed earlier this month by the Impact, with his new club. He took the ball into the middle and beat TFC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg with a hooking shot to the left from outside the box.