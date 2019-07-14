401 Derby: Ponzuelo, Altidore give TFC much needed win over Impact

Alejandro Pozuelo and Jozy Altidore scored to give Toronto FC a 2-0 victory over the rival the Montreal Impact on Saturday night at Saputo Stadium.

It was Toronto's first road win since May 4, when they defeated Orlando City SC 2-0, and Toronto's first road win in Montreal since 2017.

Fail to close down <a href="https://twitter.com/Pozuelo_10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pozuelo_10</a> at your own peril ⤴️💥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TFCLive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TFCLive</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MTLvTOR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MTLvTOR</a> <a href="https://t.co/RpUEYMGnTQ">pic.twitter.com/RpUEYMGnTQ</a> —@TorontoFC

Both sides had chances in the first half, but neither team could find the back of the net after 45 minutes of play.

Impact winger Orji Okwonkwo had his team's most dangerous chance in the eighth minute of play.

After a failed clearance by Toronto midfielder Michael Bradley, Okwonkwo ran towards the ball and pushed himself past the American before firing a shot off Toronto 'keeper Quentin Westberg.

90'+ Keep doing you, Q! 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TFCLive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TFCLive</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MTLvTOR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MTLvTOR</a> | 0-1 <a href="https://t.co/wxDdpeWzOg">pic.twitter.com/wxDdpeWzOg</a> —@TorontoFC

TFC's best chance of the half came in the 30th from Jacob Shaffelburg. Near the edge of the penalty area, the Canadian look a chance towards a goal, only for Impact 'keeper Evan Bush to scoop the low shot.