Impact blank West-leading Sporting KC for 3rd straight win
Montreal's Piatti, Silva each score in 2nd half
Ignacio Piatti and Alejandro Silva scored in the second half as the Montreal Impact extended their winning streak to three games with a 2-0 victory that ended Sporting Kansas City's nine-game unbeaten run.
The Impact (7-11), coming off back-to-back wins over Orlando, handed Western Conference-leading Sporting (9-3-5) a first defeat since April 28. Kansas City's unbeaten run included two wins in U.S. Open Cup play.
It was Montreal's fourth win in five games, with clean sheets in all four wins.
Piatti scored his ninth goal of the season and his fourth in the last three matches in the 54th minute while Uruguayan midfielder Silva got his first MLS goal from the penalty spot in the 70th.
The Impact looked to have wasted a glorious chance as Saphir Taider and Matteo Mancosu couldn't control a loose ball in front of the Kansas City net, but Silva managed to slip it to the onrushing Piatti for a bullet shot from the edge of the penalty area that went off the crossbar and landed just over the line.
Daniel Lovitz jumped on a loose ball in the area and looked likely to score when Ike Opara stuck out a foot to trip the Impact fullback. Piatti normally takes penalties, but it was Silva who stepped up to the spot and scored on a slow, rolling shot
