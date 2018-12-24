Impact sign defender Bacary Sagna to 1-year deal
Sagna played 810 minutes over 9 games with MLS club in 2018
Defender Bacary Sagna has re-signed with the Montreal Impact, agreeing to a one-year deal on Monday.
"I'm very happy to be back with the Impact for one more year," the right back said in a news release. "I hope we have a good season and make it all the way."
"I am very satisfied that Bacary [is continuing] with the club," said head coach Rémi Garde. "He played a big role in our good second half to the season in 2018 and I am sure he will once again be an important part of the Impact in 2019."
FA Cup, League Cup champion
Sagna played in the Premier League from 2007 to 2017, appearing in 267 games with Arsenal and Manchester City. He scored four goals and added 19 assists.
He was named to the Professional Footballers' Association's Team of the Year in 2007-08 and 2010-11 and won one FA Cup and one League Cup.
On the international scene, Sagna represented the French national team 65 times, taking part in the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and 2014. He also played every minute of Euro 2016, including the final against Portugal.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.