Okwonkwo's double lifts Impact past Timbers

Orji Okwonkwo scored twice in his first game back from injury, including a game-winning half-volley strike, to give the Montreal Impact a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers at Saputo Stadium Wednesday night.

Okwonkwo had missed the last three games for Montreal (9-3-7) due to a leg injury he suffered against Los Angeles FC May 25th.

Tomas Conechny replied for Portland (5-8-2) early in the second half.

The kick-off was delayed 45 minutes thanks to thundershowers in the area.

Okwonkwo hustled to get his first shot of the game in the 21st minute, after a back pass wasn't retrieved in time by Timbers defender Claude Dielna. Okwonkwo sped past him, entered the penalty area and fired a shot on net. The ball went off Timbers 'keeper Jeff Attinella's hand before it went off the near side post and out.

Seven minutes later, Okwonkwo would fare better. He was sprung forward with a pass from defender Bacary Sagna and he once again got the better of Dielna. The winger fired a shot towards the left corner of the goal, beating Attinella for his third goal of the season.