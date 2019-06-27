Okwonkwo's double lifts Impact past Timbers
Tomas Conechny scores Portland's lone goal early in 2nd half
Orji Okwonkwo scored twice in his first game back from injury, including a game-winning half-volley strike, to give the Montreal Impact a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers at Saputo Stadium Wednesday night.
Tomas Conechny replied for Portland (5-8-2) early in the second half.
The kick-off was delayed 45 minutes thanks to thundershowers in the area.
Okwonkwo hustled to get his first shot of the game in the 21st minute, after a back pass wasn't retrieved in time by Timbers defender Claude Dielna. Okwonkwo sped past him, entered the penalty area and fired a shot on net. The ball went off Timbers 'keeper Jeff Attinella's hand before it went off the near side post and out.
Seven minutes later, Okwonkwo would fare better. He was sprung forward with a pass from defender Bacary Sagna and he once again got the better of Dielna. The winger fired a shot towards the left corner of the goal, beating Attinella for his third goal of the season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.