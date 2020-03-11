Impact face hard road after surrendering 2 away goals to Olimpia in CONCACAF quarter-final opener

Olimpia of Honduras scored two crucial away goals and defeated the Montreal Impact 2-1 in the opening leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Jerry Bengtson and Jorge Benguche scored in the first half for Olimpia (1-0-2), who eliminated the Seattle Sounders in the round of 16.

Saphir Taider got one back for Montreal (0-1-2) in the second half after going down 2-0. It was Thierry Henry's first loss as Impact head coach.

The return leg is next Tuesday in Honduras, where Montreal will need to win to stay alive in the competition.

Down 2-0, Henry made a tactical change at halftime to shake things up. He went from a 5-3-2 formation to a 4-3-3. Orji Okwonkwo entered the game for Zachary Brault-Guillard and provided an offensive spark.

The move paid instant dividends when Taider scored a sensational goal from 35 yards out in the 47th minute. Taider took a bouncing ball from Okwonkwo in stride and fired a perfectly weighted shot that dipped past the diving goalkeeper.