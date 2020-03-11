Impact face hard road after surrendering 2 away goals to Olimpia in CONCACAF quarter-final opener
Return leg is next Tuesday in Honduras with Montreal needing win to stay alive
Olimpia of Honduras scored two crucial away goals and defeated the Montreal Impact 2-1 in the opening leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Jerry Bengtson and Jorge Benguche scored in the first half for Olimpia (1-0-2), who eliminated the Seattle Sounders in the round of 16.
Saphir Taider got one back for Montreal (0-1-2) in the second half after going down 2-0. It was Thierry Henry's first loss as Impact head coach.
The return leg is next Tuesday in Honduras, where Montreal will need to win to stay alive in the competition.
Down 2-0, Henry made a tactical change at halftime to shake things up. He went from a 5-3-2 formation to a 4-3-3. Orji Okwonkwo entered the game for Zachary Brault-Guillard and provided an offensive spark.
The move paid instant dividends when Taider scored a sensational goal from 35 yards out in the 47th minute. Taider took a bouncing ball from Okwonkwo in stride and fired a perfectly weighted shot that dipped past the diving goalkeeper.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.