Impact held to scoreless draw against Revolution despite Piatti's return
Montreal star midfielder had not played since Mar. 16
Ignacio Piatti came off the bench to make his long-awaited return from injury as the Montreal Impact were held to a 0-0 draw against the New England Revolution on Saturday afternoon.
Evan Bush made four saves for his sixth clean sheet for the Impact (6-5-3), who have one win in their last four games.
Goalkeeper Matt Turner earned a one-save clean sheet for the Revolution (3-8-3) in new coach Bruce Arena's first match in charge. It was New England's second shutout of the year.
After a first half largely controlled by the Impact, the 15,559 in attendance at Saputo Stadium began chanting Piatti's name as soon as he began warming up in the 55th minute. The Argentine came into the game 11 minutes later to a rousing ovation.
The Impact's star midfielder had not played since March 16, missing the last 10 games with knee and calf injuries. Montreal went 4-4-2 in Piatti's absence.
But Piatti could not make the difference, and both teams squandered a handful of chances to settle for the draw.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.