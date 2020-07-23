Impact officially advance to Round of 16 at MLS tournament with Red Bulls loss
Montreal edges out New York for playoff berth on goal differential
The Montreal Impact are headed to the round of 16 at the MLS is Back Tournament.
The Impact (1-2-0 in Group C play) had their passage to the knockout stage of the World Cup-style tournament confirmed Wednesday when FC Cincinnati defeated the New York Red Bulls 2-0.
That result assured Montreal of finishing as one of the four best third-place finishers. The Impact will play Group A winner Orlando City on Saturday.
Montreal finished the group stage with three points and a goal difference of minus-one. That's better than New York City FC, third in Group A with three points and a goal difference of minus-two, and the Red Bulls, third in Group E with three points and a goal difference of minus-three.
Toronto FC has already qualified as the Group C winner. The Vancouver Whitecaps play Chicago Fire SC on Thursday, needing to win by at least two goals and help from some other teams to advance.
