Impact suffer playoff blow after loss to last-place FC Cincinnati

A goal in the opening minute of play by Allan Cruz was all last-place FC Cincinnati needed to defeat the Impact 1-0 on Saturday night, seriously hurting Montreal's MLS playoff hopes.

Goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton made one save for the clean sheet for the already-eliminated FC Cincinnati (6-21-3), which snapped a four-game losing skid and ended a stretch of nine matches without a victory.

Cincy was reduced to 10 men when captain Kendall Waston was shown a second yellow card in the 88th minute for unsporting behaviour.

Evan Bush made two saves for the slumping Impact (11-16-4), who have one victory in their last seven games.

With three matches remaining this season, eighth-place Montreal is three points behind seventh-place New England, which has a game in hand after tying Orlando City 3-3 on Saturday.

Twenty-six seconds is all it took for Cincinnati to jump ahead — its first lead in a game in nearly a month.