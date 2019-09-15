Impact suffer playoff blow after loss to last-place FC Cincinnati
Montreal remains 3 points back after surrendering 1st-minute goal
A goal in the opening minute of play by Allan Cruz was all last-place FC Cincinnati needed to defeat the Impact 1-0 on Saturday night, seriously hurting Montreal's MLS playoff hopes.
Goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton made one save for the clean sheet for the already-eliminated FC Cincinnati (6-21-3), which snapped a four-game losing skid and ended a stretch of nine matches without a victory.
Cincy was reduced to 10 men when captain Kendall Waston was shown a second yellow card in the 88th minute for unsporting behaviour.
Evan Bush made two saves for the slumping Impact (11-16-4), who have one victory in their last seven games.
With three matches remaining this season, eighth-place Montreal is three points behind seventh-place New England, which has a game in hand after tying Orlando City 3-3 on Saturday.
Twenty-six seconds is all it took for Cincinnati to jump ahead — its first lead in a game in nearly a month.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.