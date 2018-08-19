Impact put out Fire on Daniel Lovitz's stoppage time winner

Daniel Lovitz scored in the 90th minute to lift the Montreal Impact to a 2-1 victory over Chicago that extended the Fire's losing streak to eight games.

Ignacio Piatti also scored for Montreal (10-13-3), which ended a four-game winless run that included three draws.

Nemanja Nikolic scored in the second half for Chicago (6-15-5).

Chicago has not won since a 3-2 decision over New York City on June 30.

The Fire started German midfield star Bastian Schweinsteiger at centreback and it didn't go well early on, as he bumped Saphir Taider just inside the 18-yard box and was called for a penalty, which Piatti converted in the sixth minute for his 12th goal of the season.

Ten minutes later, a mix-up in the Chicago box saw Schweinsteiger nearly put the ball into his own goal, but Nico Hasler rushed in to sweep the ball off the line. The Impact were denied a claim for a Schweinsteiger hand ball by referee Baldomero Toledo.