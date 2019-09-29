Impact eliminated from playoff race following draw with Atlanta

The Montreal Impact were officially eliminated from MLS playoff contention following a 1-1 draw against defending champions Atlanta United on Sunday evening.

Julian Gressel scored his fifth goal of the season for Atlanta (17-12-4), which had already clinched a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Goalkeeper Brad Guzan made three saves.

Bojan scored and Clement Diop made five saves in his MLS debut for Montreal (11-17-5). Evan Bush was on the bench for the first time since the end of the 2017 season — a streak of 66 consecutive league matches.

The Impact needed a win to remain in the playoff race, but instead extended their winless streak to four games in MLS. The Quebec side is on a 2-10-2 slump that began exactly three months ago with a 2-1 defeat in Atlanta.

The Impact have failed to make the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

The stars were aligned for Montreal, which did not have to face injured Atlanta striker Josef Martinez (knee). Martinez leads United with 26 goals this season.