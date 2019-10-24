Impact part ways with interim coach Wilmer Cabrera
52-year-old took over in August after Remi Garde was fired
The Montreal Impact will not be bringing back head coach Wilmer Cabrera for the next Major League Soccer season.
The Impact announced Thursday that Cabrera's contract has expired and will not be extended.
The 52-year-old Cabrera joined the Impact Aug. 21 to replace the fired Remi Garde. Montreal went 2-4-1 in MLS play under Cabrera as the club fell short of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference at 12-17-5.
He had better success in the Canadian Championship, leading the Impact to a victory over Toronto FC in the final.
"I want to thank the Montreal Impact for the two months I have spent in this beautiful city working with the club," Cabrera said in a statement. "Our agreement has ended, which from the beginning was only for two months. I feel proud that we have won the Canadian Championship, a title that the supporters and the club were looking to win since 2014."
The Impact said efforts to find a new head coach are underway.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.