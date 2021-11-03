Whitecaps draw with LAFC, need point in final game on Sunday to clinch playoff spot
Mamadou Fall scored in first-half stoppage time and LAFC played the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night.
Portland clinches playoff berth with result
The result means the Portland Timbers have clinched a playoff berth. The Whitecaps (12-9-12) need a point against Seattle on Sunday to clinch, and LAFC (12-12-9) is in a must-win situation versus Colorado on Decision Day.
Cristian Dajome found the back of the net in the 14th minute for his 10th goal of the season for Vancouver.
Fall was originally called offside on his goal, but it was overturned after a video review.
Carlos Vela, the 2019 MVP who is returning from an injury that saw him sidelined 11 straight matches, entered in the 72nd for LAFC.
