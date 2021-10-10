Skip to Main Content
Sounders down Whitecaps en route to 4th straight win, secure playoff berth

Shane O'Neill scored his first goal since 2014, Will Bruin added a goal and an assist and the Seattle Sounders beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-1 on Saturday night to clinch their 13th straight playoff berth.

Vancouver's 4-game unbeaten streak snapped

Sounders' Will Bruin, shown in this file photo against Atlanta United, scored a goal and picked up an assist in a 4-1 win over the Whitecaps on Saturday in Seattle, Wa. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Western Conference-leading Seattle (17-5-6) has won four games in a row.

Kelyn Rowe played a one-touch ball from the right side to the far post where O'Neill headed home a side-netter — his second career goal in MLS — to open the scoring in the fifth minute.

Nicolas Benezet took a pass from Bruin, turned and blasted a right-footer into the net in the 14th before Brian White scored in first-half stoppage time for Vancouver.

Bruin scored in the 55th minute and Leo Chu, a 21-year-old Brazilian who signed with Seattle on Aug. 5, subbed on in the 85th minute and netted his first MLS goal in the 90th to cap the scoring.

Vancouver (9-9-10) had its four-game unbeaten streak snapped.

