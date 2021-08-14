Skip to Main Content
MLS

Whitecaps' Crepeau picks up 3rd shutout in draw against Earthquakes

Maxime Crepeau had his third shutout in 13 starts this season and the Vancouver Whitecaps tied the San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 on Friday night.

5th consecutive draw for Vancouver longest such streak in MLS since 2014

The Associated Press ·
Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Ryan Raposo, left, moves the ball in front of San Jose Earthquakes defender Oswaldo Alanis, right, during the first half of a 0-0 draw between both sides. (AP/Josie Lepe)

Vancouver (3-7-8) has played five consecutive draws — the longest stretch in the MLS since the Chicago Fire tied six straight in 2014. San Jose (5-7-7) extended its league-best unbeaten run to eight matches — with just two wins.

Crepeau dove to his left to deflect Jeremy Ebobisse's shot from distance off the post in the 62nd minute.

San Jose goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski had his third shutout of the season.

WATCH | Whitecaps, Earthquakes play out scoreless draw:

Whitecaps and Earthquakes play to scoreless draw

1 hour ago
0:29
Vancouver earns fifth straight draw and sits 12th in the MLS Western Conference standings following their match in San Jose. 0:29
