Gauld's late penalty kick lifts Whitecaps over Real Salt Lake
An injury-time penalty shot by Ryan Gauld lifted the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday.
The goal was Gauld's second of the Major League Soccer season and added to a first-half strike by Ranko Veselinovic.
Real Salt Lake (7-4-4) replied with a goal from Justin Meram in the 61st minute.
After failing to register a single on-target shot in the first half, the visitors kept 'Caps (5-7-2) goalkeeper Cody Cropper busy in the second, forcing him to make three saves.
Zac MacMath stopped two of three on-target shots for Salt Lake.
Vancouver was awarded a penalty shot in injury time when RSL's Aaron Herrera tripped Brian White as he streaked into the box.
