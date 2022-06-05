Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
MLS·New

Gauld's late penalty kick lifts Whitecaps over Real Salt Lake

An injury-time penalty shot by Ryan Gauld lifted the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

Veselinovic opens scoring for Vancouver in 2-1 home victory

The Canadian Press ·
Whitecaps' Ryan Gauld, right, scores on a penalty kick against Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Zac MacMath during the second half of Vancouver's 2-1 home victory on Saturday at BC Place. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

The goal was Gauld's second of the Major League Soccer season and added to a first-half strike by Ranko Veselinovic.

Real Salt Lake (7-4-4) replied with a goal from Justin Meram in the 61st minute.

After failing to register a single on-target shot in the first half, the visitors kept 'Caps (5-7-2) goalkeeper Cody Cropper busy in the second, forcing him to make three saves.

Zac MacMath stopped two of three on-target shots for Salt Lake.

Vancouver was awarded a penalty shot in injury time when RSL's Aaron Herrera tripped Brian White as he streaked into the box.

WATCH l Whitecaps' Gauld converts penalty to take down Real Salt Lake:

Ryan Gauld penalty shot goal lifts Whitecaps to late win over Real Salt Lake

37 minutes ago
Duration 2:05
Vancouver's Luís Martins was taken down in the box, and Ryan Gauld's penalty shot goal was the winner as the Whitecaps defeated Real Salt Lake 2-1.
Comments

