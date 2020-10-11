Cavallini returns to help Whitecaps find extra gear in comeback win over RSL
Back from suspension, forward scores winner as Vancouver snaps 4-game losing skid
The Vancouver Whitecaps snapped a four-game losing skid Saturday, taking a much-needed 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake.
Lucas Cavallini scored for the `Caps (6-11-0), who also got an own goal off of RSL's Douglas Martinez.
Damir Kreilach scored for Salt Lake (4-7-6), with assists from Justin Meram and Maikel Chang.
RSL's Andrew Putna had two saves and Evan Bush stopped two-of-three on-target shots for the `Caps.
The victory was crucial for Vancouver, which has been lingering near the bottom of Major League Soccer's Western Conference but remain in contention for a playoff spot.
The Whitecaps went into the game at their temporary home in Portland having been outscored 13-to-1 across four losses in a row, and conceded the first goal once again on Saturday.
