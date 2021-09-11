Whitecaps see franchise record 10-game unbeaten streak end with loss to Timbers
66th minute own goal prevents Vancouver from moving into MLS playoff spot
The Vancouver Whitecaps gave up a second-half own goal for a 1-0 loss to the Portland Timbers Friday night that snapped their 10-game undefeated streak and prevented them from moving into a Major League Soccer playoff spot.
Vancouver came close in the 78th minute when forward Deiber Caicedo fired a rocket of a shot that Portland defender Claudio Bravo cleared off the line, bringing a groan from the crowd of 8,570 at BC Place Stadium.
The Whitecaps (7-8-8) needed the win to leapfrog into a playoff spot. Instead, Vancouver remains eighth in the Western Conference with 29 points, one less than Real Salt Lake who hold the final playoff position.
Besides seeing their MLS franchise record 10-game unbeaten streak end, the Whitecaps also failed in their attempt to win an MLS franchise record fifth consecutive game.
WATCH | Whitecaps' own goal denies club from moving into playoff spot:
It was also the first loss in three games for interim coach Vanni Santini, who took over after Marc Dos Santos was fired Aug. 27.
Portland (10-10-3) won their third consecutive game and moved into fifth place in the West with 33 points.
The game counted for the Cascadia Cup, a series between Vancouver, Portland and Seattle. It was the first Cascadia game played at BC Place since May 10, 2019.
The Whitecaps had a chance in the 38th minute when Russell Teibert put a shot into the box that midfielder Ryan Gauld redirected but Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark was there to scoop up the ball. A few minutes later forward Brian White tested Clark with a header.
The Whitecaps' last MLS loss was 4-0 against Real Salt Lake on July 7. Canadians Crepeau and striker Lucas Cavallini, plus Jamaican defender Javain Brown were all back with the Whitecaps after playing for their national teams in 2022 World Cup qualifying matches.
The Whitecaps last won four consecutive MLS games between March 14 and April 4, 2015. The Timbers were playing their fifth straight road game.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?