Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
MLS

Whitecaps surrender late equalizer, play to draw against Timbers

Felipe Mora scored the equalizer for the Portland Timbers in a 1-1 tie with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday night.

Vancouver's Brian White scores lone goal in 1-1 tie

The Associated Press ·
Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White heads the ball into the net for a goal during the first half of 1-1 tie against the Timbers at Providence Park in Portland, Ore. (Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Felipe Mora scored the equalizer for the Portland Timbers in a 1-1 tie with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday night in Portland, Ore.

Mora's tying goal came on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute for the Timbers (6-6-9).

Brian White was the only member of the Whitecaps (7-9-5) to score.

The Timbers outshot the Whitecaps 16-12, with seven shots on goal to six for the Whitecaps.

Aljaz Ivacic saved five of the six shots he faced for the Timbers. Isaac Boehmer had six saves for the Whitecaps.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Timbers host the San Jose Earthquakes and the Whitecaps host the Chicago Fire.

WATCH | Whitecaps play to draw after Timbers' late equalizer:

Timbers tie Whitecaps with a late penalty kick

1 hour ago
Duration 1:20
Felipe Mora scored his first of the year in the 82nd minute to draw Portland even with Vancouver 1-1.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now