Whitecaps surrender late equalizer, play to draw against Timbers

Felipe Mora scored the equalizer for the Portland Timbers in a 1-1 tie with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday night in Portland, Ore.
Mora's tying goal came on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute for the Timbers (6-6-9).
Brian White was the only member of the Whitecaps (7-9-5) to score.
The Timbers outshot the Whitecaps 16-12, with seven shots on goal to six for the Whitecaps.
Aljaz Ivacic saved five of the six shots he faced for the Timbers. Isaac Boehmer had six saves for the Whitecaps.
Both teams next play Saturday. The Timbers host the San Jose Earthquakes and the Whitecaps host the Chicago Fire.
