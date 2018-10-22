Whitecaps eliminated from playoff contention after draw with LAFC
Los Angeles sets record for points in 1st season
Diego Rossi scored two goals and Los Angeles FC tied the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-2 on Sunday to set an MLS record for points in an inaugural season with 57 and eliminate the Whitecaps from playoff contention.
Los Angeles (16-8-9) is tied with second-place FC Dallas, two points behind Sporting Kansas City. LAFC plays at Kansas City on Sunday to end the regular season.
Rossi opened the scoring in the fifth minute and he added his 12th goal of the season 10 minutes later for a 2-0 lead. The first goal came on a give-and-go with Carlos Vela, and the second was after a deflected cross fell to his feet at the far post.
Yordy Reyna pulled Vancouver (12-13-8) to 2-1 in the 22nd minute on a penalty kick and Jordon Mutch tied it in the 65th with a strike from distance.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.