Hollingshead scores twice to propel LAFC past winless Whitecaps
Ryan Hollingshead scored a goal in each half to lead Los Angeles FC to a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS action on Sunday night.
Blackmon opens scoring for Vancouver (0-3-1) in 12th minute
Tristan Blackmon staked Vancouver (0-3-1) to a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 12th minute.
Hollingshead scored the equalizer for LAFC (3-0-1) in the 27th minute with an assist from Carlos Vela.
Vela scored in the 38th minute and LAFC took a 2-1 lead into halftime. Hollingshead added an insurance goal in the 70th minute.
LAFC outshot the Whitecaps 16-6 and had a 9-2 advantage in shots on goal. LAFC has yet to lose under new coach Steve Cherundolo.
Maxime Crepeau had one save for LAFC. Thomas Hasal saved six for the Whitecaps.
