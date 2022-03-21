Skip to Main Content
MLS

Hollingshead scores twice to propel LAFC past winless Whitecaps

Ryan Hollingshead scored a goal in each half to lead Los Angeles FC to a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS action on Sunday night.

Blackmon opens scoring for Vancouver (0-3-1) in 12th minute

The Associated Press ·
The Vancouver Whitecaps scored the first goal of the match against LAFC on Sunday, but ended up losing 3-1 in Los Angeles. (@WhitecapsFC/Twitter)

Tristan Blackmon staked Vancouver (0-3-1) to a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 12th minute.

Hollingshead scored the equalizer for LAFC (3-0-1) in the 27th minute with an assist from Carlos Vela.

Vela scored in the 38th minute and LAFC took a 2-1 lead into halftime. Hollingshead added an insurance goal in the 70th minute.

LAFC outshot the Whitecaps 16-6 and had a 9-2 advantage in shots on goal. LAFC has yet to lose under new coach Steve Cherundolo.

Maxime Crepeau had one save for LAFC. Thomas Hasal saved six for the Whitecaps.

WATCH l LAFC stays undefeated with 3-1 win over Whitecaps:

LAFC stays undefeated with a win over the Whitecaps

1 hour ago
Duration 1:17
Ryan Hollingshead scored 2 goals, leading LAFC to a 3-1 win over the Whitecaps. 1:17
