Vite scores 1st MLS goal as Whitecaps blank Galaxy to keep playoff hopes alive
Vancouver snaps 3-game losing skid, remains 6 points out of playoff spot
The Vancouver Whitecaps kept their faint playoff hopes alive with a 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy on Wednesday.
Ryan Gauld opened the scoring in the 58th minute, Pedro Vite added to the advantage in the 68th with his first goal in Major League Soccer play, and Tosaint Ricketts came off the bench to add a final strike in the 86th.
It was a tough outing for L.A. (11-8-7), who came into Vancouver on a six-game unbeaten streak (2-0-4) and sit three points out of a post-season berth.
The Galaxy controlled 67.8 per cent of the possession across the game but the 'Caps came on strong in the second half, outshooting the visitors 6-2 in shots on target.
Vancouver 'keeper Thomas Hasal made two saves to collect his third clean sheet of the season while Jonathan Bond had three stops for L.A.
WATCH | Whitecaps shutout Galaxy:
After a quiet first half, Vancouver's offence erupted in the second.
Julian Gressel sprang Ricketts with a high ball 86 minutes in. The 35-year-old Canadian striker went one-on-one with Bond, sending a low, rolling shot past the 'keeper for his fourth goal of the season.
Vite boosted Vancouver's lead to 2-0 in the 68th minute.
Striker Brian White sliced a ball to Luis Martins and the midfielder sent it across the box to the back post, where Vite tapped it in for his first MLS goal.
Vancouver signed the 20-year-old Ecuadorean midfielder in August 2021 but did not see his first appearance for the club until this season.
Opening strike
A Whitecaps' corner in the 58th minute set up the game's opening strike.
The first on-target shot of the game didn't come until the 47th minute when L.A.'s Riqui Puig unleashed a right-footed shot from outside of the box, forcing Hasal to make his first save of the night.
L.A. dominated 71 per cent of the possession through the first half but Vancouver's defence held strong, preserving a 0-0 draw heading into the locker rooms.
The visitors outshot the Whitecaps 4-2 across the first 45 minutes, though neither side registered a shot on goal.
Cavallini serving suspension
Vancouver's best chance of the half came in the 28th minute off a throw in by Luis Martins. The ball landed in traffic at the top of the penalty area, where 'Caps defender Tristan Blackmon picked it up and sent a shot soaring over the crossbar.
- MLS ROUNDUPCF Montreal rallies to record-setting victory over Toronto FC to hurt rival's playoff hopes
The Whitecaps return to action Saturday when they host the Seattle Sounders in game two of a three-game homestand. The Galaxy host the Colorado Rapids the same night.
Vancouver's leading scorer Lucas Cavallini was out serving the third game of his four-game suspension. Whitecaps midfielder Sebastian Berhalter was shown the yellow card in the 82nd minute and will be suspended for Saturday's game. Wednesday marked the first time the Galaxy have played at B.C. Place since April 2019. An announced crowd of 16,681 took in the game.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?