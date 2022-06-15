Ruidiaz's 2-goal effort powers Sounders past Whitecaps in dominant fashion
Vancouver finishes with 0 shots on goal in 4-0 loss
Raul Ruidiaz scored two goals and the Seattle Sounders continued their domination of the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps with a convincing 4-0 victory on Tuesday night in Seattle.
Nicolas Lodeiro tallied on a penalty kick and Alex Roldan also scored as Seattle stretched its unbeaten streak against the Whitecaps to 15. The Sounders are 10-0-5, counting the post-season, since losing to Vancouver on April 14, 2017.
Stefan Frei posted his second shutout of the season and 88th of his MLS career but didn't make a single save. All 10 of Vancouver's shots were off target.
Cody Cropper made three saves for the Whitecaps (5-8-2, 17 points).
In the fourth minute, Seattle's Fredy Montero had his point-blank shot saved by Cropper. As the rebound went to Montero, Cropper was called for a foul in the box to set up a penalty kick.
WATCH | Ruidiaz leads Sounders to resounding win over Whitecaps:
Lodeiro stood at the spot one minute later and sent a left-footed shot into the lower left corner to get the Sounders on the board. It was his third goal of the season.
Ruidiaz scored his first goal of the night in the 28th minute when he sent a right-footed shot past Cropper into the right corner.
Ruidiaz had a shot at the hat trick eight minutes later as he eluded Cropper and sent a shot toward the goal. However, Vancouver's Ranko Veselinovic hustled to get in front of the net and kicked the ball away.
Roldan scored his first goal of the season in the 89th minute when Cropper was unable to stop his right-footed shot.
Vancouver's best scoring attempt came in the 32nd minute when Ryan Gauld took a direct kick. Gauld had his left-footed attempt blocked by the Seattle wall, but he got the rebound and sent another left-footed shot wide right of the net.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?