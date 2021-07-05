Whitecaps' own goal in 94th minute leads to tie against FC Dalls
The Vancouver Whitecaps' Ranko Veselinovic scored an own goal in the 94th minute to give FC Dallas a 2-2 draw Sunday night.
Vancouver goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau made a pair of late saves to keep it a draw
Veselinovic and teammate Andy Rose collided as they went up in the air to clear Paxton Pomykal's diagonal cross and, Veselinovic, affected by the contact, inadvertently knocked it past Vancouver goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau.
After the tying goal, Crepeau made a pair of saves to help the Whitecaps (2-6-3) prevent a late winner by FC Dallas (2-4-5).
WATCH | Whitecaps blow lead with own goal:
Jesus Ferreira whipped in a well-placed cross and Ricardo Pepi headed it home from close range to open the scoring for Dallas in the 22nd minute. It was Pepi's fifth goal of the season.
In the 30th minute, Dallas defender Bressan misplayed Cristian Dajome's cross and Lucas Cavallini twisted goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer with a pair of cutbacks to tie it at 1 for the Whitecaps.
Andy Rose finished Deiber Caicedo's cross to give Vancouver a 2-1 lead in first-half stoppage time.
