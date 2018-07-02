Whitecaps can't solve Colorado Rapids in shutout loss

The Vancouver Whitecaps controlled the play and created plenty of chances but just couldn't score during a 1-0 loss to the Colorado Rapids in Major League Soccer play Sunday.

There were boos from the crowd of 21,038 at BC Place Stadium after the Rapids won their first road game of the season. Colorado went ahead in the 43rd minute on an own-goal by Whitecaps' defender Marcel de Jong.

The goal came off a scramble which started when Rapids forward Yannick Boli hit the cross bar with a shot from the right side of the six-yard box. Whitecaps goalkeeper Brian Rowe then made a diving stop on a shot from Joe Mason, but the rebound hit de Jong and rolled into the net.

As the game progressed the Rapids were content to play defence and make the Whitecaps shoot from long range. Goalkeeper Tim Howard kept his team alive with several good saves.

It was the second-consecutive defeat for the Whitecaps (6-7-5), who have gone two games without a goal. Vancouver is 2-2-0 in the last four games and 2-2-4 in the last eight.

The struggling Rapids (4-9-3) have two wins and draw in their last three games after losing eight straight matches. The Rapids are 1-5-1 on the road and, dating back to last year, had gone nine games away from home without a victory (0-8-1). Colorado's last road win was Sept. 9, 2017, a 1-0 victory at Houston.