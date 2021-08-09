Veselinovic's 1st MLS goal helps Whitecaps tie Galaxy, D.C. United defeats CF Montreal
Zachary Brault-Guillard scored for CF Montreal, now winless in last 4 games
Ranko Veselinovic scored his first MLS goal to help the Vancouver Whitecaps tie the LA Galaxy 1-1 on Sunday night.
Veselinovic, a 22-year-old defender, capped the scoring with a goal in the the 50th minute.
Ranko 🇷🇸 has his first <a href="https://twitter.com/MLS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLS</a> goal and we have ourselves a ballgame!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VWFC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VWFC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LAvVAN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LAvVAN</a> <a href="https://t.co/6IsrFMulSj">pic.twitter.com/6IsrFMulSj</a>—@WhitecapsFC
Kevin Cabral gave LA (10-6-2) a 1-0 lead when he rolled in a right-footer in the 32nd minute.
Vancouver has won just one of its last 13 matches (1-5-7) dating back to mid-May.
CF Montreal edged by D.C. United
Ola Kamara scored in his fifth consecutive game, Andy Najar scored his first MLS goal since 2011, and D.C. United beat Montreal 2-1 on Sunday night.
Montreal (6-7-5) is winless, with three losses, in its last four games.
D.C. United has won four straight at home after winning just three of its previous 13 matches at Audi Field (D3 L7). It is D.C.'s longest home win streak since running off five straight home wins to end the 2018 regular season.
Zachary Brault-Guillard ran onto a long through ball by Joel Waterman before chipping a long-range shot over the head of goalkeeper Jon Kempin to give Montreal a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute.
.<a href="https://twitter.com/ZacharyBrault?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZacharyBrault</a> marque seulement des GOLAZOS. <br><br>We have the lead in Washington. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DCvMTL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DCvMTL</a> | 0-1 | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFMTL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFMTL</a> <a href="https://t.co/9iMFcmG7vg">pic.twitter.com/9iMFcmG7vg</a>—@clubdefootmtl
Najar, who spent three seasons with D.C. United (2010-12) before returning to MLS with Los Angeles FC last season, scored in the 40th minute and Kamara's goal in the 54th capped the scoring.
Kamara, who scored twice in a 4-2 win at Columbus on Wednesday, is the first D.C. United player to score in more than four straight
