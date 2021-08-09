Skip to Main Content
MLS

Veselinovic's 1st MLS goal helps Whitecaps tie Galaxy, D.C. United defeats CF Montreal

Ranko Veselinovic scored his first MLS goal to help the Vancouver Whitecaps tie the LA Galaxy 1-1 on Sunday night.

Zachary Brault-Guillard scored for CF Montreal, now winless in last 4 games

The Associated Press ·
The Vancouver Whitecaps have won just one of its last 13 matches (1-5-7) dating back to mid-May. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/The Associated Press)

Ranko Veselinovic scored his first MLS goal to help the Vancouver Whitecaps tie the LA Galaxy 1-1 on Sunday night.

Veselinovic, a 22-year-old defender, capped the scoring with a goal in the the 50th minute.

Kevin Cabral gave LA (10-6-2) a 1-0 lead when he rolled in a right-footer in the 32nd minute.

Vancouver has won just one of its last 13 matches (1-5-7) dating back to mid-May.

CF Montreal edged by D.C. United

CF Montreal (6-7-5) is winless, with three losses, in its last four games. (Rafael Suanes/USA Today Sports)

Ola Kamara scored in his fifth consecutive game, Andy Najar scored his first MLS goal since 2011, and D.C. United beat Montreal 2-1 on Sunday night.

Kamara's goal in the 54th minute — his sixth in his last five appearances — gave D.C. (8-7-3) a 2-1 lead.

Montreal (6-7-5) is winless, with three losses, in its last four games.

D.C. United has won four straight at home after winning just three of its previous 13 matches at Audi Field (D3 L7). It is D.C.'s longest home win streak since running off five straight home wins to end the 2018 regular season.

Zachary Brault-Guillard ran onto a long through ball by Joel Waterman before chipping a long-range shot over the head of goalkeeper Jon Kempin to give Montreal a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute.

Najar, who spent three seasons with D.C. United (2010-12) before returning to MLS with Los Angeles FC last season, scored in the 40th minute and Kamara's goal in the 54th capped the scoring.

Kamara, who scored twice in a 4-2 win at Columbus on Wednesday, is the first D.C. United player to score in more than four straight

