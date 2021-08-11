Whitecaps striker Lucas Cavallini to miss several weeks with knee injury

The Vancouver Whitecaps say striker Lucas Cavallini will miss the next several weeks with a knee injury.

Cavallini, 28, suffered a grade two-plus PCL sprain in the first half of Vancouver's 1-1 draw with the L.A. Galaxy on Sunday.

The club says he has started his rehabilitation and is aiming to return to play at the end of September.

Cavallini has three goals and one assist in 12 appearances for the 'Caps (3-7-7) this season.

His injury is also a blow to the Canadian men's team, which will begin the next phase qualifying for the 2022 World Cup when it hosts Honduras in Toronto on Sept. 2.

The Whitecaps are set to visit the Earthquakes in San Jose on Friday.