Whitecaps earn draw with Dallas as Venuto scores in stoppage time
Lucas Venuto scored for Vancouver in second-half stoppage time and the Whitecaps tied FC Dallas 2-2 on Wednesday night to extend their undefeated streak to six games.
Vancouver extends unbeaten streak to 6 games
Vancouver (4-6-7) overcame a two-goal deficit to tie for the second straight game.
Yordy Reyna pulled Vancouver to 2-1 in the 81st, cutting back his defender in the box and finishing with a left-footed shot. Venuto turned his defender after getting a loose ball and sent in a shot from distance.
Jesus Ferreira and Ryan Hollingshead scored four minutes apart early in the second half to give FC Dallas (7-6-5) a 2-0 lead. Ferreira tapped home Michael Barrios' pass on a fast break. Hollingshead scored on a deflected shot from distance, sneaking it inside the near post with goalkeeper Zac MacMath going the other way.
WATCH | Vancouver extends unbeaten streak with late rally:
