Wondolowski strikes twice to lead San Jose past Toronto FC
MLS all-time goals leader caps win in 81st minute
Chris Wondolowski scored career goals No. 149 and 150 to give the San Jose Earthquakes a 2-1 win over Toronto FC in MLS play Sunday night.
The league's all-time goal leader got a yard's separation from Drew Moor and deftly redirected in a Cristian Espinoza cross in the 37th minute before the sliding centre back could get to him to tie it at 1-1 before 23,524 at BMO Field in Toronto.
The go-ahead goal in the 81st minute was a virtual replay, with Espinoza finding Wondolowski in space in the midst of a slow-to-react Toronto defence.
The San Jose striker has six goals in two games. He scored all four goals in a record-breaking 4-1 win over Chicago last weekend as he surpassed Landon Donovan's league record of 145 while upping his career total to 148.
He has 11 goals in 15 games against Toronto.
