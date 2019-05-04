Canadians Osorio, Chapman lead 2nd-half charge in TFC win over Orlando
Jonathan Osorio and Jay Chapman scored second-half goals and Toronto FC beat Orlando City 2-0 on Saturday.
Toronto takes lead for good in 65th minute
Toronto FC homegrown players Jonathan Osorio and Jay Chapman scored second-half goals as TFC beat Orlando City 2-0 on Saturday.
Toronto native Osorio gave Toronto (5-2-1) the lead in the 65th minute, dribbling past Lamine Sane and cutting back to evade Oriol Rosell before curling home a right-footer into the side netting.
Chapman, from Brampton, Ont., made it 2-0 in the 77th minute, bringing down Alejandro Pozuelo's pass with an outstretched leg and finishing between goalkeeper Brian Rowe's legs from a narrow angle.
Quentin Westberg had two saves for his first MLS shutout.
Rowe had seven saves for Orlando (3-4-3) for an MLS-leading 37 this season.
Osorio's beauty helps TFC blank Orlando:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.