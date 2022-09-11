Toronto FC's playoff chances continue to fade with loss to Atlanta United

Toronto FC's slim playoff hopes took a huge hit Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Atlanta United with Mexican defender Juan Jose Purata scoring an unlikely hat trick.

All three goals came off corners, with the cherry on the cake coming in the 88th minute as Purata doubled his Major League Soccer season output in one outing.

Thiago Almada scored in the 74th minute to give Atlanta a 3-2 lead after Toronto had twice pulled even. The Argentine designated player took advantage of the Toronto defence backing up — and captain Michael Bradley over-running the play — before unleashing a shot from the edge of the box that beat a diving Quentin Westberg.

Ayo Akinola and Federico Bernardeschi replied for Toronto.

Atlanta dominated a scoreless first half, denied the lead by Westberg's penalty save.

Purata put Atlanta ahead in the 47th minute, rising above Lukas McNaughton to head home a Brooks Lennon corner. The set piece was prompted by a fine Westberg save off Almada after a Mark-Anthony Kaye giveaway.

Akinola tied it in the 52nd minute, beating goalkeeper Raul Gudino with TFC's first shot on target. Bradley started the play with a surging run before finding substitute Jesus Jimenez, who slipped the ball over to Akinola for his second of the season.

Purata scored off another Lennon corner in the 62nd minute, beating Jimenez after two teammates headed the ball to one side and then the other before finding the Mexican defender.

Purata conceded a penalty, taking down Jimenez after Bernardeschi found the Spaniard just inside the penalty box. The call survived video review and Bernardeschi slotted the ball home in the 67th minute for his eighth goal, including five from the penalty spot, in 10 MLS outings.

Westerg made a terrific save in the 87th minute to deny Almada. Toronto forward Deandre Kerr hit the goalpost in stoppage time.

Coming into weekend play, 10th-place Toronto (9-15-7) was four places and five points out of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference. And time is running out with just three games remaining: away at Orlando and Philadelphia and at home to Inter Miami.

Atlanta (9-12-9) was one place and one point behind Toronto.

Toronto was without Italian star Lorenzo Insigne who missed training Thursday due to what the team termed a "personal family situation." The club did not elaborate but the matter was serious enough that fellow Italian Domenico Criscito skipped practice "to support Lorenzo and his family."

Insigne, who is married with two children, had a scare in early August as Toronto was preparing to return home from a 4-3 win in Nashville. News of a "family health situation" after the team boarded its charter prompted TFC to delay the flight so the Italian could get more information. The former Napoli captain subsequently pulled out of the MLS all-star skills competition in Minneapolis but returned to training later that week.

Going into weekend play, Bernardeschi (seven goals and three assists), Insigne (six goals and two assists) and Criscito (one goal) had been involved in 17 of Toronto's last 20 goals in MLS action, including 11 of the last 12.

Atlanta was missing star striker Josef Martinez, suspended for one game after a reported locker-room altercation with coach Gonzalo Pineda after a 2-1 loss last weekend in Portland. Former TFC forward Dom Dwyer started up front for Atlanta.