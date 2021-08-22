Inter Miami rolls past Toronto FC behind Pizzaro's 2 goals

Rodolfo Pizarro scored two goals, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez had two assists and Inter Miami beat Toronto FC 3-1 on Saturday night.

Miami (6-9-4) extended its record home winning streak to four, winning by more than one goal at home for the first time in the franchise's two-year history.

Robbie Robinson also scored for Miami. Nick Marsman lost his shutout on an own goal, a poor header by Kieran Gibbs on a long free kick into the box in the 62nd minute.

When Pizarro scored after a deft touch with a low shot into the left corner in the 15th minute it marked the 17th straight game that Toronto allowed a goal, tying the team record for consecutive games without a clean sheet. Gonzalo Higuain got the assist after Gibbs made a sliding steal that put the ball on Higuain's foot.

Toronto (3-12-6) has allowed a league-high 43 goals.

A steal and a long pass by Gonzalez Pirez found Robinson down the left side in the 35th minute. Robinson beat a defender just inside the box and in tight quarters slipped a left footer inside the post.

Gonzalez Pirez set up Pizarro's second goal, his third of the season after he scored Miami's winner Wednesday, early in the second half. Gonzalez Pirez sent a long ball about half the pitch and a streaking Pizarro chipped it over Quentin Westberg from about the top of the box.

CF Montreal draws against Philadelphia

Quinn Sullivan scored in the 87th to give the Philadelphia Union a 1-1 draw with Montreal on Saturday night.

Sullivan blasted a rocket from the top of the circle after Jack Elliott sent him a back pass.

Montreal (7-7-7) opened the scoring just before the half when Joaquin Torres' cross found a sliding Djordje Mihailovic for a close-range counter.

Philadelphia (8-5-8) is unbeaten in nine home matches. The Union only had one shot on goal.

Montreal has a run of 16 games decided by one goal or less, including five wins and six losses.