Skip to Main Content
MLS·New

Toronto FC's winless streak continues with away loss to Atlanta United

Ezequiel Barco scored in the 20th minute to help Atlanta United beat Toronto FC 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Reds winless in last 5 games, have league-worst 15 points

The Associated Press ·
Atlanta United forward Luiz Araujo, works against Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio (21) during the first half of an MLS soccer match on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via The Associated Press)

Ezequiel Barco scored in the 20th minute to help Atlanta United beat Toronto FC 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Brooks Lennon played an arcing ball from well beyond midfield to Barco near the top of the box, where he beat a defender before bending an arcing shot inside the far post.

Toronto (3-11-6) is winless, with three losses, in its last five games and has an MLS-low 15 points.

WATCH | Reds extend winless streak with away defeat: 

TFC drops a 1-0 heartbreaker to go winless in 5 straight games

1 hour ago
1:24
Ezequiel Barco scored the game-winner for Atlanta early in the first half to extend Toronto's winless stretch. 1:24 
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now