Toronto FC's winless streak continues with away loss to Atlanta United
Ezequiel Barco scored in the 20th minute to help Atlanta United beat Toronto FC 1-0 on Wednesday night.
Reds winless in last 5 games, have league-worst 15 points
Atlanta (5-6-9) has won three in a row following a 12-game winless streak and is unbeaten in its last four.
Brooks Lennon played an arcing ball from well beyond midfield to Barco near the top of the box, where he beat a defender before bending an arcing shot inside the far post.
Toronto (3-11-6) is winless, with three losses, in its last five games and has an MLS-low 15 points.
WATCH | Reds extend winless streak with away defeat:
Comments
