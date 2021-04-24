Skip to Main Content
Osorio's late equalizer helps TFC salvage point against Whitecaps

Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps split the spoils in a 2-2 all-Canadian clash on Saturday. 

Toronto keeper Alex Bono denies Vancouver with diving stoppage-time effort

Vancouver defender Cristian Gutierrez, left, dribbles the ball past TFC forward Ayo Akinola during the Whitecaps 2-2 draw with Toronto on Saturday. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports)

Jonathan Osorio tied it in the 83rd minute and Toronto tied the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-2 on Saturday.

Osorio was between the penalty spot and the 6-yard box when Andy Rose's clearance attempt hit Whitecaps teammate Michael Baldisimo in the face and dropped to Osorio, who quickly turned it at goal. Maxime Crepeau deflected the shot high in the air and scrambled back, making a futile attempt to swat it to safety.

Rose gave the Whitecaps (1-1-0) a 2-1 lead in the 70th minute with a header on Cristian Gutierrez's free kick. Lucas Cavallini drew a penalty for Vancouver in the 54th minute and Cristian Dajome converted from the spot a minute later to tie it at 1.

Luke Singh opened the scoring for Toronto (0-1-1), tapping in the deflection of Omar Gonzalez's header in the seventh minute.

The game counted as a home match for Toronto.

