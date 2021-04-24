Osorio's late equalizer helps TFC salvage point against Whitecaps
Toronto keeper Alex Bono denies Vancouver with diving stoppage-time effort
Jonathan Osorio tied it in the 83rd minute and Toronto tied the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-2 on Saturday.
Osorio was between the penalty spot and the 6-yard box when Andy Rose's clearance attempt hit Whitecaps teammate Michael Baldisimo in the face and dropped to Osorio, who quickly turned it at goal. Maxime Crepeau deflected the shot high in the air and scrambled back, making a futile attempt to swat it to safety.
Rose gave the Whitecaps (1-1-0) a 2-1 lead in the 70th minute with a header on Cristian Gutierrez's free kick. Lucas Cavallini drew a penalty for Vancouver in the 54th minute and Cristian Dajome converted from the spot a minute later to tie it at 1.
WATCH | TFC's Jonathan Osorio's scores game-tying goal:
Luke Singh opened the scoring for Toronto (0-1-1), tapping in the deflection of Omar Gonzalez's header in the seventh minute.
The game counted as a home match for Toronto.
